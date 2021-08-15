BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the seventh year, Baltimore police officers, representatives of the city state’s attorney’s office and other city leaders on Sunday took part in a softball game with kids.
Marques Dent, the organizer for the annual Cops and Community Day, said the event helps to build trust.
“It gives them an opportunity to meet an officer, meet an attorney, meet the mayor, meet the state’s attorney, meet the commissioner, meet a lot of people that they see on TV that are very influential and impactful in their lives from a leadership perspective,” Dent said. “But they can see them face to face, ask questions, share a hot dog tr two and actually come out and play a ballgame.”
The event was held at the Northwood Baseball Complex in northeast Baltimore. Aside from the game, there was also live music and free food.