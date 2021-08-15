ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity stayed flat at 4.54%.

Hospitalizations increased by 24 to 546. Of those hospitalized, 413 remain in acute care and 133 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 479,952 total confirmed cases and 9,670 deaths.

There are 3,631,047 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,350,053 doses. Of those, 3,719,006 are first doses with 3,907 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,352,422 second doses, 3,133 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 278,625 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 162 in the last day.

The state reported 79.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 5,139 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 11.

Of those cases, 519 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 4.3% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 61 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,249 (214) 1* Anne Arundel 45,671 (657) 15* Baltimore 67,977 (1,659) 41* Baltimore City 54,726 (1,244) 25* Calvert 4,457 (85) 1* Caroline 2,429 (31) 0* Carroll 9,792 (253) 6* Cecil 6,747 (159) 2* Charles 11,680 (216) 2* Dorchester 3,045 (64) 1* Frederick 20,625 (338) 10* Garrett 2,119 (65) 1* Harford 17,320 (299) 6* Howard 19,988 (256) 7* Kent 1,409 (49) 2* Montgomery 73,761 (1,588) 51* Prince George’s 88,991 (1,571) 42* Queen Anne’s 3,122 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,494 (133) 1* Somerset 2,711 (42) 0* Talbot 2,278 (46) 0* Washington 15,153 (333) 4* Wicomico 8,286 (180) 0* Worcester 3,922 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (29) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 28,125 (4) 0* 10-19 50,080 (6) 1* 20-29 88,337 (45) 1* 30-39 82,516 (118) 6* 40-49 71,236 (296) 5* 50-59 70,670 (824) 33* 60-69 47,015 (1,652) 27* 70-79 25,767 (2,451) 44* 80+ 16,206 (4,272) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 251,201 (4,677) 107* Male 228,751 (4,993) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity