BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Sunday night just outside Grace Medical Center, Baltimore police said.
At around 7:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the area heard gunfire and found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of West Baltimore Street.
Personnel from the hospital came out to render aid. The man was later pronounced dead.
A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm, police said.
Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.