COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    03:30 AMFace the Nation
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police Department, Grace Medical Center, gun violence, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Sunday night just outside Grace Medical Center, Baltimore police said.

At around 7:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the area heard gunfire and found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of West Baltimore Street.

READ MORE: Maryland Coronavirus State Of Emergency Ends As Cases Spike

Personnel from the hospital came out to render aid. The man was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Annual Softball Game Connects Baltimore City Kids With Police, City Leaders

A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm, police said.

MORE NEWS: Renters Worried As Maryland's Eviction Moratorium Expires

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff