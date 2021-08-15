WESTMINSTER, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police in Westminster are investigating a multiple vehicle accident overnight that resulted in the death of three people.
Troopers responded to the area of westbound Maryland Route 140 just west of Hughes Shop Road around 10:25p.m. where they found a serious head on collision.
The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team reveals a Black Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound on Route 140 west when it began to pass another vehicle.
While attempting to pass the vehicle the Camaro struck a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Route 140.
The driver of the Camaro was killed in the crash along with two other people, none of the victims have been identified as of this time.
Maryland Route 140 was closed for 4 hours as a result of the fatal accident.
The investigation is still ongoing but at this time speed is considered a factor in the accident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
