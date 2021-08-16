BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two years, the AFRAM Festival is back.
It's been a staple in Baltimore since 1976 and is one of the largest African American cultural festivals on the East Coast.
“Every year we’re able to celebrate the African American community by inviting families and individuals to come out and experience parts of African American culture they don’t really run into on a regular basis,” said event manager David Mitchell.
While last year’s event was canceled, this year they’re going hybrid for the week-long celebration.
"I think this is the best approach we could've chosen," said Mitchell. "We're creating in-person activations like you'll see here today but also a lot of online activities for folks who are a little more trepidatious about coming out."
The first in-person event is the AFRAM Gallery — an outdoor art gallery complete with live musical performances.
“Any opportunity we have to celebrate culture and celebrate the people of Baltimore city we should do it,” said Mitchell. “It’s not just for African Americans, it’s for everybody to come out and experience.”
Some of the other events planned for this week include a movie night, bike party and virtual concerts featuring Busta Rhymes and Chaka Khan.
Tonight’s fun goes from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.