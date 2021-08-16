BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A joint U.S. Marshals and Baltimore Police-led operation, executed over two weeks, resulted in the arrest of 93 fugitives in the Baltimore area.
Operation Washout, an initiative by the U.S. Marshals service, partners federal, state and local law enforcement to target violent offenders and gang members.READ MORE: Avanti Frozen Foods Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Over Salmonella Concerns
During the June operation, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force served 110 warrants by the BPD.READ MORE: Teen Ja'Nyi Weeden Shot In The Head, Killed In Baltimore
According to the Marshals Office, those arrested included four suspects wanted for homicide, 11 wanted for attempted homicide, 26 wanted for domestic violence, three wanted for rape and four wanted in relation to firearms offenses. Sixteen of those arrested were documented gang members and associates, officials said.
“Our collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and participation in joint operations like Operation Washout reflect our ongoing partnership and commitment to apprehending some of the most violent offenders and taking them off the streets,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner
Michael Harrison. “This operation demonstrated our ongoing efforts in working with all of our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level in creating a safer Baltimore.”
Participating agencies in the operation include Baltimore ATF, Baltimore County Police, Howard County Police, Annapolis Police, and the Department of Homeland Security.