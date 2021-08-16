BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Lutheran World Relief said hospitals in Haiti are overwhelmed and clean water is scarce after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the country killing nearly 1300 people.
Thousands of people are struggling to find both shelter and hope.READ MORE: Baltimore City Council To Call For Hogan To Reinstate Eviction Moratorium
“We’re here because we’re trying to make a difference we’re trying to respond to the needs in people’s lives,” said Glen Bouchard of Lutheran World Relief.
Bouchard said he and his team are stationed in Haiti assessing the damage and working to bring life-saving supplies to those in need.READ MORE: Archdiocese of Baltimore Leaves School Mask Policy Up To Parents, Jurisdictions In Low Transmission Areas
“There are huge medical needs, people who are wounded who are needing care, already the food situation is tenuous and the infrastructure has been badly damaged–even getting water is a challenge,” he said.
Bouchard said homes are destroyed, roads are impassible and hospitals are overwhelmed. He said thousands of people are displaced and living in fearMORE NEWS: Maryland Athletics Announces New Covid-19 Guidelines For Fall Season
“I have spoken with people who even though their homes are structurally sound, they don’t feel secure in their homes so they’ve spent nights outdoors because of the fear.”