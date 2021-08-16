COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:31 PMThe United States of Al
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:athletics, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Guidelines, Health, indoor mask mandate, Sportss, Terps, UMD

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming fall season.

UMD guidelines are as follow:

  • Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask at outdoor athletic events. However, all attendees will be required to wear a mask or face-covering in any indoor space, including suites and restrooms, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively consuming food or beverage.
  • In compliance and coordination with public health guidance, COVID-19 data, and our county mandates, the University of Maryland requires unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask while outdoors in crowded spaces.
  • While wearing a mask outdoors is not mandated for vaccinated individuals, the CDC encourages all attendees — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask or face-covering while outdoors in crowded spaces, including athletic venues.
  •  In accordance with the county mandate, all attendees are required to wear a mask or face-covering at any indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking in their seats.
  • Masks and face-covering must adequately cover both your nose and mouth.

Officials said they will continue to monitor trends and key metrics.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff