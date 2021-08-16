COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming fall season.
UMD guidelines are as follow:
- Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask at outdoor athletic events. However, all attendees will be required to wear a mask or face-covering in any indoor space, including suites and restrooms, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively consuming food or beverage.
- In compliance and coordination with public health guidance, COVID-19 data, and our county mandates, the University of Maryland requires unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask while outdoors in crowded spaces.
- While wearing a mask outdoors is not mandated for vaccinated individuals, the CDC encourages all attendees — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask or face-covering while outdoors in crowded spaces, including athletic venues.
- In accordance with the county mandate, all attendees are required to wear a mask or face-covering at any indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking in their seats.
- Masks and face-covering must adequately cover both your nose and mouth.
Officials said they will continue to monitor trends and key metrics.