ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Navy Football unveiled its new uniforms Monday for the upcoming fall season, and they’ll wear them for the first time on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks when they play the Air Force.
The team shared video and pictures on social media.READ MORE: Police Searching For Answers In Murder Of 15-Year-Old Ja'Nyi Weeden
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐰. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝.
The uniform you've been waiting for.https://t.co/rzik7o3TK2#SemperFi | #OORAH pic.twitter.com/26lfMMJRZw
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) August 16, 2021READ MORE: Baltimore City Council To Call For Hogan To Reinstate Eviction Moratorium
Navy Athletics said the new uniform and merchandise collection is meant to celebrate the United States Marine Corps. The uniform’s details mimic the iconic “Dress Blue A” Marine uniform.
Their helmets will read Oorah and Semper Fi. On top of the helmet is the Quatrefoil, the cross-shaped braid that appears on the top of the Marine officer barracks cover.MORE NEWS: Congressman Ruppersberger Releases Statement Supporting Withdrawal From Afghanistan
The pants even resemble dress blue trousers with a blood stripe, the iconic red stripe that runs down the pant leg to honor fallen and injured Marines.