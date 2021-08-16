BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Parents in Harford County are currently participating in a “no more masks in schools” protest in Harford County outside of a school board meeting.
Parents organized the event on Facebook. Some could be seen holding signs that say "no forced masking."
Harford County is just one of the districts in the region following CDC guidelines that state everyone should wear face coverings in classrooms, regardless of vaccination status.
