BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore received a $1.6 million grant from FEMA to enhance its cybersecurity infrastructure, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration announced on Monday.
"As the Port of Baltimore continues to grow and expand, our administration is committed to ensuring it remains one of the most secure ports in the nation," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "Cybersecurity is a growing concern in our world, and this funding will help the Port of Baltimore protect itself against significant cyber threats."
Since 2005, the port's state-owned public terminals have received more than $20 million from FEMA's Port Security Grant Program to protect against cyberattacks.
The funds have been spent on enhancing access control to the port and upgrading physical security fixtures such as fencing, lighting and closed-circuit televisions.
"Security is critical to the maritime industry, and the Port of Baltimore has the reputation as a safe and secure place for our workers and customers," MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said in a statement. "As the Port continues to lead the way in Maryland's economic recovery, this grant will help us make security an even stronger focus in our day-to-day operations."
The Port of Baltimore handles the highest volume of autos and light trucks and roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery in the country, and ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled, officials said.