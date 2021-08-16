CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools announced Monday all staff and students in schools will need to wear face coverings indoors and on buses, effective Tuesday, August 17.
In addition to universal masking, the school system said it will make the following precautions:
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies will continue to be utilized and replenished including face shields, face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, etc.
- Cleaning and disinfecting conducted frequently throughout the buildings with emphasis on high touch areas in accordance with CDC guidelines.
- Continue to provide the highest-rated MERV filters throughout the HVAC systems.
- Pull in the maximum amount of outdoor air in combination with running units prior to and after dismissal of students.
- Provide ongoing professional development for staff.
- Continue to require self-screening and/or health checks daily, prior to entering any school building.
“We are committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment,” said the system in a statement. “We will continue to consult with our local health care partners and periodically review this decision and make changes as needed. We will adapt and adjust as the situation demands.”