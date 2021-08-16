BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for answers after a 15-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head in southwest Baltimore Tuesday.
Police said Ja’Nyi Weeden was with a crowd of at least 15 people when she was shot on the 3700 block of Gelston Drive at around 1 a.m. Officers on patrol heard the gunfire, but the people present reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.READ MORE: Baltimore Police, US Marshals Arrest 93 Fugitives Over Two Week Operation
Mayor Brandon Scott urged anyone present to come forward with information in the murder.
Ja'Nyi's life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential. There were too many people near by for no one to not know anything about who killed this young lady.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.
