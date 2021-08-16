COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Ja'Nyi Weeden

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for answers after a 15-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head in southwest Baltimore Tuesday.

Police said Ja’Nyi Weeden was with a crowd of at least 15 people when she was shot on the 3700 block of Gelston Drive at around 1 a.m. Officers on patrol heard the gunfire, but the people present reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police, US Marshals Arrest 93 Fugitives Over Two Week Operation

Mayor Brandon Scott urged anyone present to come forward with information in the murder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rises To 4.65%

 

CBS Baltimore Staff