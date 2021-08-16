COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced Monday that the Washington Monument is closed after lightning struck the tip Sunday, damaging an electronic access system.

The lightning strike was captured in a spectacular video by a Twitter user.

CBS Baltimore Staff