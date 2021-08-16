WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced Monday that the Washington Monument is closed after lightning struck the tip Sunday, damaging an electronic access system.
The lightning strike was captured in a spectacular video by a Twitter user.
MORE NEWS: Teen Ja'Nyi Weeden Shot In The Head, Killed In Baltimore
Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g
— Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021