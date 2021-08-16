COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Marty Bass, Maryland Weather, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone,

   Today will feature showers around. Tomorrow spotty showers. But my headline is temperatures in the low 80’s. Temperatures a few degrees below average. And, spoiler alert, temps will only get to the  mid 80’’s through this work week. And right now the weekend numbers look to be no higher than the upper 80’s. Great weather news to start a mid-month Monday. And in a few day’s we will be 2/3’s of the way through Summer. Lots of time left for some enjoyable times in the land of pleasant living.

  Today you will be hearing about Tropical Storm Fred making landfall in the Florida panhandle. Not a huge storm, but a pretty good punch none the less. But Fred will quickly lose energy, move North through the southern states, then out to our West mid-week. Some showers and a couple of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Then Fred’s remnants exit North.

   No blistering sun. No stifling humidity, and no intense heat. Everything else we just spoke of, after last week is simply page 2.

       MB!