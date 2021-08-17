BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting in Highlandtown this afternoon left a teenager dead.

Officers were called to East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue where they found a 15-year-old male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

“We heard gunshots in the back from the house.”

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunshots and rushed their kids inside before looking outside their window to see what was happening.

“They looked like they were arguing, but we seen three guys and they run away.”

Across the street, sounds of commotion Brought Kewal Singh out of his bar and into the sidewalk only to find a teenager lying on the ground.

“He was lying over there in the next year and he was bleeding,” said Kewal Singh.

Police said the 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

“I can see the blood over here you can see the blood spots,” said Singh.

Officers were called to the corner of East Baltimore Street around 1:41 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

“It’s bad because people are scared,” said Singh.

This is the second teenager killed in the past week due to gun violence in Baltimore City. Jay’Nyi Weeden was shot last Tuesday and died over the weekend. She was also just 15-years-old.

Mayor Brandon Scott wrote on Twitter, “Ja’nyi’s life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential.”

“We need to do more as a city. We need to remain committed and to honor his family and his life and his legacy because it is just so painful to watch someone lose their life like this,” said Zeke Cohen.

A small memorial has been built where the teen was shot.

WJZ spoke to the family who said they are on the way to the hospital to see their son and say their goodbyes.

