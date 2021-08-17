BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded at 1:41 to East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue for a report of a shooting. There, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
This is the second teenager shot and killed in Baltimore in the last two weeks. Police are looking for the killer of Ja'Nyi Weeden, who was shot in the head near a crowd of people Tuesday.