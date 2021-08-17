COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Police Department announced that they have arrested and charged a woman with rape and sex offenses of a juvenile.

Forty-three-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez was arrested after officials learned from a local doctor’s office of a possible sexual relationship involving a 14-year-old.

Through the course of the investigation detectives learned that over the last year, Gutierrez had intercourse with the teen on several occasions.

She was arrested and has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense.

