By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday evening, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Denison Street in Allendale about 5:03 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

