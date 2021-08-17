BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With inclement weather in the forecast, the organizers of AFRAM Festival announced several schedule changes on Tuesday.
AFRAM Movie Night, scheduled for Tuesday evening, is canceled.READ MORE: Driver Who Ran Red Light Strikes Police Vehicle, Hits Minivan
AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, respectively, will be combined and moved
to Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park. If inclement weather again interrupts those events, they will be canceled.
Skate Nite at Shake & Bake, on Aug. 20, and the two days of virtual concerts, on Aug. 21 and 22, are going on as scheduled.MORE NEWS: Preparation Underway For BMW Championship Coming To Caves Valley Next Week