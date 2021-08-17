ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Sea levels are rising and the effects are being felt in Maryland.

Residents cringe at the mention of storms or full moons at City Dock in Annapolis because of how often the area floods. However, there is a short-term and long-term plan being to raise all of City Dock. It’ll happen in the next three to four years but it’ll cost millions.

The impact is hard to ignore if you live along the coast or a low-lying area.

“Climate change is real. That the sea is rising, it is heating up. And if we don’t do something about it, we’re going to be underwater.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the city is trying to prepare for sea-level rise by improving infrastructure at City Dock.

“To block up the storm drains in Ego Alley. Put backflow preventers on them and then behind the storm drains we inserted sump pumps.”

Anne Arundel County has 530 miles of coastline — so putting money into saving that resource is important at the local and federal levels.

“We have to confront climate change. And we also have to deal with the impacts that are already here and now.”

Not just here, but across the state and along the East Coast, flooding tidal surges and damaging storms have become more frequent. Residents have seen it.

“Mainly because of the full moon or a special moon boat. We have seen some really, really, high tides down there.”

Some of the funds from the multi-trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently still being voted on by congress and backed by Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen could come to the state to help with projects like this one.

Senator Van Hollen mentioned that he wants to have the Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act bill passed into law — which would make some larger companies that emit harmful greenhouse gases pay fines.

That money would then be given to different states to help fund some of the projects that are happening strictly because of sea-level rise.