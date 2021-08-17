JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old D.C. man has been charged after an incident Monday night in which he was shot by a Howard County police officer.
Donte Bernard Shaw was released from Shock Trauma Tuesday and taken into custody. He is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.
Police said officers learned of a group of suspects, who had open arrest warrants in other jurisdictions, had stolen a large amount of power tools and other items from a Lowe’s in Elkridge. They found the suspects in two cars and followed them to Life Storage in the 8200 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup, where they reportedly saw the suspects with the stolen items.
Police said when the officers confronted the vehicle Shaw was in, he rammed a police car while attempting to flee. Police said Shaw was shot at this time by Officer Brian Meekins, a six-year veteran of the department assigned to the repeat offender division.
Meekins and another officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. Police said Meekins is now on standard administrative leave.
Police then arrested the three other suspects. In the vehicles, officers found three loaded handguns, one of which was in Shaw’s car. Police said no other shots were fired at the scene.
Shaw was also charged with weapon violations, theft, and destruction of property.
Taquan Neal, 32, of District Heights, and Percy Brown, 26, of Capitol Heights were each charged with weapon violations and theft. George Shaw, 48, of Temple Hills, was charged with theft.
