PIKESVILLE Md. (WJZ) — A downed tree has closed multiple lanes on the outer Beltway near Pikesville Tuesday morning.
The CHART traffic camera shows the tree blocking at least three lanes on I-695 at Greenspring Avenue. It is unclear if the obstruction struck any vehicles or caused any collisions.
Chopper 13 was over the scene, where crews are at work cutting away the tree with a chainsaw as of 11:30 a.m. Traffic is moving through the leftmost lane and left shoulder of the beltway
It is unclear how long the lanes will be closed, but commuters should expect significant delays.