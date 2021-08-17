DOVER, Del. (WJZ) — Firefly Music Festival, the multi-day summer concert at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending the festival, promoter AEG Presents announced last week.

The policy is in effect at all AEG Presents venues, which also includes Rams Head Live downtown, until no later than October 1, the company said.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, said in a statement. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

This year’s Firefly Music Festival, set for Sept. 23-26, is headlined by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo.