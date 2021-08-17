BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The grocery store chain Food Lion will hold walk-in job interviews at all 1,100 of its stores on Aug. 24, the company announced on Tuesday.
Potential applicants can walk into any store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that day and discuss open positions with a manager. Openings vary by store but may include full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.
More than 8,000 workers were hired during a similar event in July, the company said.
Food Lion has more than 20 locations in the Baltimore region. A map of those stores can be found here.
Anybody who is interested in an opening but cannot attend the Aug. 24 event can find job postings at foodlion.com/careers.