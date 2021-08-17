COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick County, Joshua Laird, Mount St. Mary's University

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) —  The funeral service for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Joshua Laird was held Tuesday afternoon.

Laird, 46, died Wednesday while responding to a 2-alarm house fire in Ijamsville. He was a 21-year veteran of the FCDFRS.

READ MORE: Firefly Music Festival To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

The service is being held at the PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg. It can be watched live here.

CBS Baltimore Staff