FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral service for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Joshua Laird was held Tuesday afternoon.
Laird, 46, died Wednesday while responding to a 2-alarm house fire in Ijamsville. He was a 21-year veteran of the FCDFRS.
The service is being held at the PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg. It can be watched live here.
#HAPPENINGNOW: funeral services for fallen Fredrick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Joshua Laird set to begin around 1 p.m.
Cars are lining up at PNC Sports Complex at Mount St. Mary’s University. @wjz pic.twitter.com/aI13JddvkH
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 17, 2021