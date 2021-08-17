COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Kyoto Matcha, Mattress Warehouse, Mission BBQ, The Good Feet Store

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Hunt Valley Towne Centre is set to have four new tenants, including a new location for Mission BBQ and a Japanese-style dessert shop, developer Greenberg Gibbons announced on Tuesday.

The patriotic-themed barbecue restaurant will construct a new a 3,525 square-foot building for its new outpost in the state. According to the company’s website, Mission BBQ has 20 locations in Maryland, with another slated to open in Bel Air.

READ MORE: Firefly Music Festival To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

Kyoto Matcha, offering ice cream, cake, tea and other items featuring finely ground green tea leaves, will lease a 2,103-square-foot space near Club Pilates and Orthoroks. The store has other locations in Rockville, Ellicott City and North Bethesda.

READ MORE: State Officials Say Bird Feeding Can Resume As Mysterious Illness Declines

Rounding out the list are locations for Mattress Warehouse and The Good Feet Store, a supplier of custom-made arch inserts.

MORE NEWS: Funeral Held For Fallen Frederick County Firefighter Joshua Laird

 

CBS Baltimore Staff