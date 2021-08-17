HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Hunt Valley Towne Centre is set to have four new tenants, including a new location for Mission BBQ and a Japanese-style dessert shop, developer Greenberg Gibbons announced on Tuesday.
The patriotic-themed barbecue restaurant will construct a new a 3,525 square-foot building for its new outpost in the state. According to the company's website, Mission BBQ has 20 locations in Maryland, with another slated to open in Bel Air.
Kyoto Matcha, offering ice cream, cake, tea and other items featuring finely ground green tea leaves, will lease a 2,103-square-foot space near Club Pilates and Orthoroks. The store has other locations in Rockville, Ellicott City and North Bethesda.
Rounding out the list are locations for Mattress Warehouse and The Good Feet Store, a supplier of custom-made arch inserts.