BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for portions of central, northern and northeast Maryland Tuesday morning.
Anne Arundel, Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties are under the watch until 6 p.m.READ MORE: Downed Tree Closes Lanes On Beltway Near Pikesville
The NWS said as showers and thunderstorms develop across the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas, heavy rain in a short amount of time could result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
#mdwx Thunderstorms heavy rain cells are moving right up the Bay. pic.twitter.com/KfdonUQMN1READ MORE: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury, Reports Say
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 17, 2021
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 600 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue To Rise