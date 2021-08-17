COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for portions of central, northern and northeast Maryland Tuesday morning.

Anne Arundel, Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties are under the watch until 6 p.m.

The NWS said as showers and thunderstorms develop across the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas, heavy rain in a short amount of time could result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff