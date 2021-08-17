OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The BMW Championship is coming to Caves Valley next week and preparation is now underway to get the golf course ready.

“We started four to five years ago with a conversation with a BMW executive and we talked about wouldn’t that be a great place to host a BMW championship and from that conversation this.”

For the last three months, hundreds of workers have been putting together what Caves Valley calls a “mini-city” for the tournament. It’s the first time in almost 60 years that the PGA tour has been in Baltimore.

Organizers said it was a great selection for the tournament.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into making the decision of this magnitude to bring this championship to a golf course like this first off is the golf course ah is it suitable to test the best 70 players in the world and the answer is yes.”

The work it took to bring it here will pay off for the Baltimore area and help lots of businesses outside the golf courses.

“You know 35 to 40 million dollars will be the direct spend between Baltimore City and Baltimore County our restaurants and hotels pubs and bars I mean they will just.. this will be a great week for Baltimore.”

The proceeds from ticket sales and concessions are all going to a caddy’s including some from Baltimore.

“Not a lot of people know when you attend a PGA tour event, all proceeds benefit charities ours just happens to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation which is the sole charity of the BMW Championship which provides college scholarships to well-deserving caddies in the area.”

It all starts next Tuesday. If you wanna come out to experience the tournament, you can purchase tickets online.