COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple reports say Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left the practice field early Tuesday with an apparent groin injury.

ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Humphrey limped off the field after falling to the ground.

READ MORE: Downed Tree Closes Lanes On Beltway Near Pikesville

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 600 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue To Rise

The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer said he was in clear pain.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch Issued Across Region

 

CBS Baltimore Staff