BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple reports say Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left the practice field early Tuesday with an apparent groin injury.
ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Humphrey limped off the field after falling to the ground.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey limped off the field about an hour into practice.
Humphrey went down to the ground while covering Jaylon Moore in a one-on-one noncontact drill.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 17, 2021
The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer said he was in clear pain.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey left practice early with an apparent core/groin injury.
He turned to stay in phase with WR Jaylon Moore in a one-on-one and fell to the ground. He limped to the locker room in clear pain.
— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 17, 2021