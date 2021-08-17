BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday appointed Roxane Prettyman, a former paralegal with the U.S. Social Security Administration and the community outreach director at First Mount Calvary Baptist Church, to the House of Delegates for District 44A, representing parts of west and southwest Baltimore.
Keith Haynes, who had held the seat since 2002, announced his retirement in July, The Sun reported.READ MORE: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Leaves Practice With Groin Strain
A resident of Sandtown-Winchester, Prettyman was nominated by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee.READ MORE: Ravens' New-Look WR Group Having A Hard Time Staying Healthy
“I am confident that Ms. Prettyman will continue to represent her constituency admirably in her new role as delegate,” Hogan said in a statement. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her in the upcoming legislative session.”MORE NEWS: Lane Closures Announced Near Edmondson Avenue Bridge
Prettyman retired from her job with the U.S. Social Security Administration in 2018 after 39 years. She has been a member of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee since 2015.