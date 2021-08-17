BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the years the Spirit of Baltimore and Inner Harbor Spirit have given hundreds of thousands of guests breathtaking views of the city. Like so many other businesses, they are working hard to recover from the pandemic.

Since reopening in April, they have welcomed around 11,000 passengers. But it’s not just about bringing in guests, they need crew members to make these boats run.

A full ship requires a crew of 30 people and right now they are short-staffed, leaving them unable to operate both of their ships at the same time.

Capt. Sam Bivins, the Director of Marine Operations with City Cruises, the company that operates the Spirit of Baltimore and Inner Harbor Spirit, said they currently need 20 people to be fully staffed.

These are jobs that can turn into careers.

After growing up on boats in the Virgin Islands and serving on two destroyers in the Navy, Capt. Marvin Prince joined the team at City Cruises in 1998.

“Just look around, I have the best seat in the house,” said Capt. Prince.

While it takes years to work your way up to being a Captain, both Capt. Prince and Capt. Bivins said they started as deckhands — a position they currently have open.

“We’ll teach you anything you pretty much need to know about working on a boat,” said Capt. Sam Bivins.

They are also looking to fire chefs, bartenders and waitstaff and have open job fairs every other Tuesday, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.