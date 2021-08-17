Hi Everyone!

Weatherwise we have a day very much like yesterday. Showers around with a high in the mid 80’s. The humidity is up a bit, and the word muggy will enter the forecast tonight and for the next couple of days. Part of that muggy will be from the tropical remnants of Fred passing by to our West.

The weekend right now looks OK. Once skies clear early Friday, if not before from Fred’s debris, I think you are clear to make plans. Speaking of Fred let’s note the tropics are active. Besides Fred, we have Grace and Henri. Grace is still going to head across the southern Gulf of Mexico and come ashore just south of Texas. Henri out near Bermuda will stay out to see and see ya later. But three storms out there, with Henri being the 8th named one of the season. If only the rest of the Hurricane season will be as kind to us.

MB!