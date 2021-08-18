ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Wednesday announced multiple clinics will begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 for immunocompromised residents.
The CDC recommends people who are "moderately to severely immunocompromised," including patients receiving cancer treatment, patients receiving an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress their immune system, people who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, and people with an HIV infection, get a booster shot because of their vulnerability to the coronavirus.
Residents can schedule an appointment online or by calling 410-222-7256.
Officials advise residents to speak with their primary health care provider to see if they are eligible for receiving a third dose.
Booster shots may also be available at local pharmacies and retail stores, officials said.
According to multiple reports, the Biden administration is expected to recommend Americans who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after they received their second dose.