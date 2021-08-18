CROFTON Md. (WJZ) — Multiple cars reportedly struck a pedestrian and left the scene early Wednesday morning in Crofton, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said they are searching for information from anyone driving on Route 3N and Crawford Boulevard in Crofton around 4:30 this morning.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by potentially multiple vehicles and is currently in critical condition. Only one vehicle description is known at this time and believed to be a 1999-2007 Ford F-250 with drivers side damage.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8573 or 410-222-4700 immediately.