BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire crews were on the scene of a two-story apartment fire Wednesday evening.
Crews responded to the 1100 block of East Belvedere Ave for a reported fire. On the scene, they found fire showing from the roof of an apartment building.
Officials said occupants escaped and no injuries were reported.
Officials said occupants escaped and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to contain the fire and residents are currently waiting for Neighborhood Services to arrive.
