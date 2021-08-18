ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 4.83%.

Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 630. Of those hospitalized, 461 remain in acute care and 150 remain in the ICU as of Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 482,581 total confirmed cases and 9,686 deaths.

There are 3,645,626 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,367,697 doses. Of those, 3,734,382 are first doses with 6,312 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,366,127 second doses, 5,640 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 279,499 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 359 in the last day.

The state reported 79.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,291 (214) 1* Anne Arundel 45,777 (657) 15* Baltimore 68,177 (1,660) 41* Baltimore City 54,849 (1,246) 25* Calvert 4,476 (85) 1* Caroline 2,435 (31) 0* Carroll 9,809 (253) 6* Cecil 6,779 (159) 2* Charles 11,767 (216) 2* Dorchester 3,068 (64) 1* Frederick 20,743 (338) 10* Garrett 2,126 (65) 1* Harford 17,390 (299) 6* Howard 20,047 (256) 7* Kent 1,414 (49) 2* Montgomery 73,960 (1,589) 51* Prince George’s 89,275 (1,572) 42* Queen Anne’s 3,142 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,563 (135) 1* Somerset 2,718 (42) 0* Talbot 2,284 (46) 0* Washington 15,184 (333) 4* Wicomico 8,343 (181) 0* Worcester 3,952 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (29) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 28,297 (4) 0* 10-19 50,280 (6) 1* 20-29 88,622 (45) 1* 30-39 82,833 (118) 6* 40-49 71,470 (295) 5* 50-59 70,863 (825) 33* 60-69 47,144 (1,653) 27* 70-79 25,831 (2,455) 44* 80+ 16,229 (4,275) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 252,097 (4,682) 107* Male 229,472 (4,996) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity