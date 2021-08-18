COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis Junction, crash, Fatal crash, Guilford Road bridge, Howard County Police

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man after his car was hit by a vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic on the Guilford Road bridge.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, David Lee Rice, of Glenelg, was driving on the road when the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra heading northbound, for an unknown reason, crossed into the other lane. A motorist in a 2013 Honda Accord hit the Sierra after the initial collision.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Governor Hogan Provides COVID-19 Update

Rice, the only passenger in his vehicle, was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Training House Gym In Baltimore To Require Vaccination Proof

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said.

MORE NEWS: Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Show

Guilford Road was closed between Dorsey Run Road and the county line for almost three hours, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff