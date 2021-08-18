ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man after his car was hit by a vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic on the Guilford Road bridge.
About 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, David Lee Rice, of Glenelg, was driving on the road when the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra heading northbound, for an unknown reason, crossed into the other lane. A motorist in a 2013 Honda Accord hit the Sierra after the initial collision.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Governor Hogan Provides COVID-19 Update
Rice, the only passenger in his vehicle, was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.READ MORE: Training House Gym In Baltimore To Require Vaccination Proof
An investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said.MORE NEWS: Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Show
Guilford Road was closed between Dorsey Run Road and the county line for almost three hours, police said.