By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties until 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said storms are moving northeast at 30 mph. The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The National Weather Service said a tornado watch is in place for the Baltimore region and most of Maryland as severe storms move through the region.

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Washington Counties and Baltimore City in MD are under the watch until 8:00 p.m.

Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred.

Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch:

1). Have a way to get tornado warnings

2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work

3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk

