By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service said a tornado watch is in place for the Baltimore region and most of Maryland as severe storms move through the region.

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Washington Counties and Baltimore City in MD are under the watch until 8:00 p.m.

Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred.

Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch:

1). Have a way to get tornado warnings

2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work

3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk

CBS Baltimore Staff