GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at Plumgar Recreation Center in Germantown.
Officials said four people were shot and transported to area hospitals. Police said two people are in custody.READ MORE: Maryland Mandates Vaccines For Hospital And Nursing Home Staff; Governor Hogan Pushes FDA To Approve Vaccines For Younger Children
There were earlier reports of several trauma victims according to authorities. Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting at Plumgar Rec Center. Four individuals shot. All transported to area hospitals. Two people are in custody. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 19, 2021
READ MORE: Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection To Murder Of 15-Year-Old Jhosy Portillo
(~930p) Scenery Dr., Germantown, several injured persons, @mcfrs PE734, M708, M729, T734, A708, EMS703, BC705, A708B, RS729, DC700, ALS708, PE722, PAT708 responded @MCFRS_EMIHS transported several trauma patients, Police on scene https://t.co/B1jD90RDjC
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2021
Video from scene via @wusa9
This is what @mcpnews tweeted earlier.
“MCPD responding to shots fired at Germantown recreation center with multiple injuries. PIO en route.” @wjz https://t.co/RRjISCtljd
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 19, 2021
MCPD responding to shots fired at Germantown recreation center with multiple injuries. PIO en route.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 19, 2021MORE NEWS: 11 Members Of Baltimore Gang '39 Babies' Or 'GreenTeam' Indicted, Officials Still Searching For One Fugitive