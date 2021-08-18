COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at Plumgar Recreation Center in Germantown.

Officials said four people were shot and transported to area hospitals. Police said two people are in custody.

There were earlier reports of several trauma victims according to authorities. Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident.

