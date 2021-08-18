ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fans attending football games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced on Wednesday.
Restrooms, elevators, the indoor section of the club level in Akerson Tower, inside suites and the press box are all part of the policy, Gladchuk said.
Fans who are unvaccinated and unable to maintain six feet of distance are required to wear a mask at all times.
Staff at the stadium will wear personal protective equipment and take part in a health screening before entering the building.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be deep cleaned before and after events, and staff will sanitize high touch point areas throughout the building during the game, the academy said.
The Midshipmen open up the season on Sept. 4 with a home game against Marshall.