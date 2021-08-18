BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed this weekend so crews can demolish a bridge and a pedestrian bridge, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.
Beginning Friday at midnight, MD-295 will be closed from Bush Street, near the BRESCO Trash Incinerator, to I-695.
That portion of the road will not reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, unless crews complete the demolition work early.
During the closure, all northbound traffic will be redirected onto I-695 and all southbound traffic will be sent to I-95 South.
Access ramps to the parkway from I-95, I-695, Annapolis Road, Monroe Street, and Manokin Street will also be closed.
Workers are taking down the Waterview Avenue Bridge and Maisel Street Pedestrian Bridge over the parkway as part of the Triple Bridges Project to replace three overpasses.
Work is scheduled to be continue into 2023.