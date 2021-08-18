COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, mdwx, Storm, Tornado, Tornado watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado warning has been issued for Baltimore County until 9:30 p.m.

Storms are moving northeast at 35 mph and are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred.

Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch:

1). Have a way to get tornado warnings

2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work

3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk

