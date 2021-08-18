COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police respond to a triple shooting in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.

Investigators found a 37-year-old man and another unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the location.

A third victim was found nearby.

All three were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.