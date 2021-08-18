Hi Everyone!
3 words. Stay weather aware. This day has started out with humidity thick enough that it feels like you have to shovel it. The atmosphere is really moist and unstable. Add to that the debris of "Fred" out to the West and you have the makings for rain, flooding rain at times, and severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us in either a "slight" or "marginal" risk for storms. And some folks are concerned about tornado's out closer to where the big Low, that was Fred, is.
Stay weather aware.
Once we get by today weather life gets good, and the weekend is looking like it is on pretty solid ground. Enough so that I think you can start to make some outdoor plans.
As far as this blog goes we will get back to some fun and frivolity tomorrow. But today I just want to raise the storm flag and keep driving home those 3 words.
MB!