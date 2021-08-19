GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) —Shots fired Wednesday night outside a recreation center in Montgomery County left one person dead and three people hurt. A 14-year-old has now been charged with murder.

“There were several people outside who were playing basketball and there was some sort of confrontation and shots were fired,” said Shiera Goff with Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County Police said 20-year-old Axel Trejos is dead after 14-year-old Shilen Wylie opened fire on a crowd of people Wednesday night. It all happened around 10 p.m. outside the Plumgar Community Center.

“Upon arrival, they found four individuals who had been shot, three appeared to be juveniles and one appears to be an adult,” said Goff.

Police said they found three victims on the basketball court and another victim nearby. Three of them are just teenagers.

Police immediately began life-saving measures before transporting all four victims to a local hospital.

Trejos didn’t survive.

Police charged Wylie with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He’s being tried as an adult.

“We do have two individuals who we are speaking with right now, we’re trying to get more information from them,” said Goff.

Police said another male teenager was taken into custody but has not been charged. They are calling this an isolated incident.