BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder in a triple shooting that took place in Fells Point in early June.
The teen was arrested Tuesday when detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at the 500 block of North Decker Street.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Thames street shortly after midnight on June 6, where they found two men, 24 and 26 years old, who were shot. A few minutes later, a second shooting steps away on Aliceanna Street. A man was shot in the head.
The teen is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility.