TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in Towson overnight, Baltimore County Police said.
Responding officers found the man, identified as Malcome Miller, at the unit block of Wycombe Way around 1:30 a.m.READ MORE: Appellate Judge Rejects Challenge To Annapolis Vote-By-Mail Election
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.READ MORE: Police Probing Report Of Explosive In Truck Near Capitol
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
Web tip: http://metrocrimestoppers.org/MORE NEWS: Baltimore Covid Cases Up 471% In One Month As City Prepares To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters