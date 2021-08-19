BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to firearm drug trafficking in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Travon Henderson was sentenced to five years without parole. Authorities said at the time of the incident, he was on probation for possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Henderson will face an additional three years for that violation.

According to authorities, on Oct. 31, 2020, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that ran a stop sign. While conducting the stop, officers observed two men walk from 5th Street before turning onto E. Patapsco Ave. One of those males was later identified as Henderson.

During the encounter, officials said Henderson’s left arm became stiff and he placed his forearm on his left side near his waistband as he attempted to conceal an item. Officers said they overheard the second male mention to Hendeson that he had a “gemrod” on him — code for a firearm.

At this point, officials said the officers believed both individuals were armed. They later followed the two and conducted a weapons patdown. They immediately observed the handle of a revolver sticking out Henderson’s waistband area.

Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson .32 long revolver loaded with four 7.65 cartridges along with 21 pink gel caps of fentanyl mixture and three pink and clear gel caps containing fentanyl.

“I applaud the BPD officers involved in this case for demonstrating a clear knowledge of how to differentiate between possession of controlled substances versus distribution,” said State’s Attorney Mosby. “This case exemplifies that law enforcement can successfully target those dangerous individuals trafficking drugs and causing the violence on our streets.”